General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.23

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 18256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

General American Investors Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in General American Investors by 17.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

