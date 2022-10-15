Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,748. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

