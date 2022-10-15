Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. 489,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth $114,818,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,080,000 after buying an additional 1,859,855 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after buying an additional 1,497,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 1,096,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.