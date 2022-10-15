GitLab (GTLB) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is one of 414 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GitLab to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -51.69% -20.93% -15.72% GitLab Competitors -81.57% -86.34% -8.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GitLab and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 1 12 0 2.92 GitLab Competitors 1687 11538 24551 540 2.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GitLab currently has a consensus target price of $80.46, suggesting a potential upside of 91.89%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 59.45%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than its rivals.

42.7% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GitLab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GitLab and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $252.65 million -$155.14 million -27.59 GitLab Competitors $1.81 billion $284.02 million 18.30

GitLab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GitLab rivals beat GitLab on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

