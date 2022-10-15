Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -189.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.46 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

