Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 660 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) target price on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 760 ($9.18) price target on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price target on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 599.23 ($7.24).

GLEN traded down GBX 3.95 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 484.35 ($5.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,238,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,740,523. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.83 billion and a PE ratio of 461.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 483.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.83.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

