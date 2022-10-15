Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

