Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.38.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 611.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $104.23 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

