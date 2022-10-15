Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) versus Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Head to Head Contrast

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Technologies and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 0 5 0 3.00

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 107.48%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Technologies and Planet Labs PBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $10,000.00 347.42 -$4.23 million N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 10.08 -$137.12 million ($1.96) -2.50

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A -100.39% Planet Labs PBC -108.88% -35.05% -23.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Global Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

