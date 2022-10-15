Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $159.35

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOBGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $159.35 and last traded at $161.77, with a volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.38.

Globant Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.12.

Globant (NYSE:GLOBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 7.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Globant by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

