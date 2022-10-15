Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $159.35

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $159.35 and last traded at $161.77, with a volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.38.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 7.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Globant by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.