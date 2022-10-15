Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,587,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 151,128 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PUCKW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Goal Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

