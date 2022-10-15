Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,726,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,198. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

