Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,306 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $166,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 805 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $3,964,653. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,674. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $145.74. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

