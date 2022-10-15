Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

McKesson stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.65. 727,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.95 and a 200 day moving average of $334.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $200.74 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

