Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.89.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.73. 4,970,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.