Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. 5,475,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

