Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $13.82 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after buying an additional 5,932,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after buying an additional 260,291 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 988,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after buying an additional 380,083 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

