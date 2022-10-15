Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.36 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $10.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.49. The company had a trading volume of 935,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

