Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $139.10. The company had a trading volume of 697,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,524. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

