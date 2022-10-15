Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,829 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.7 %

SWK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.53. 1,520,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

