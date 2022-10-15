Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Target by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $4,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Down 5.5 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $8.43 on Friday, reaching $145.69. 4,766,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,258. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.