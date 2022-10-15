Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gold Resource from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Gold Resource Trading Down 4.9 %

Gold Resource stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

