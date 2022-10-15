Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR) Short Interest Up 92.0% in September

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.
Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GDSTR remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.
Featured Stories
