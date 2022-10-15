Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Stake Lessened by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIGB. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 680,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 140,747 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 721,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after purchasing an additional 171,320 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

