Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $243.16 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.97. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

