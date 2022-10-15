Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 2,427 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

