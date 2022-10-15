Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $113.21 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

