Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.07% of IAC worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in IAC by 8.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IAC by 224.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 144.0% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IAC

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.08. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

