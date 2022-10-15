Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 999 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $25,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.7 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.