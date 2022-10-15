GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the September 15th total of 672,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenBox POS during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GreenBox POS by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in GreenBox POS during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ GBOX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 276,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,577. GreenBox POS has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. Research analysts predict that GreenBox POS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.