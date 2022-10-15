Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Greencore Group Trading Up 0.9 %

GNC opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £353.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 141 ($1.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.95.

Insider Activity at Greencore Group

Greencore Group Company Profile

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 16,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

