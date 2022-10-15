Greenfield Savings Bank Buys Shares of 2,575 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

