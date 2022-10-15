Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.98 and last traded at $59.08. Approximately 6,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 299,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,482 shares in the company, valued at $163,600,473.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

