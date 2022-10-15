GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GrowLife Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. GrowLife has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
GrowLife Company Profile
