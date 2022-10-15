GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,614,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GrowLife Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PHOT remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. GrowLife has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc operates in the plant cultivation equipment supply and consulting business. The company provides commercial plant propagation equipment. It also focuses on emerging markets in the mushroom sector. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

