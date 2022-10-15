Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 160,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

