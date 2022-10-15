GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,788.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 20th.
GUD Stock Performance
Shares of GUDHF stock remained flat at 4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.51. GUD has a twelve month low of 4.70 and a twelve month high of 8.33.
About GUD
GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GUD (GUDHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.