GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.36 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and $196,611.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,253.23 or 0.27427738 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010712 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.