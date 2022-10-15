Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HDI. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$55.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.58.

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

HDI stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.28. 57,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,651. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.73 million and a PE ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.68. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hardwoods Distribution Announces Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$816.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.4000002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

