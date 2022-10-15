Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,435 shares of company stock worth $18,750,264 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

