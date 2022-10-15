Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of HRMY stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.40.
Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences
In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,435 shares of company stock worth $18,750,264 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
