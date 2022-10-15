Head to Head Analysis: YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) & Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YaSheng Group and Green Thumb Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.61 $75.44 million $0.40 24.68

Analyst Recommendations

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than YaSheng Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for YaSheng Group and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus target price of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 269.24%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Profitability

This table compares YaSheng Group and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11%

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats YaSheng Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

