Head to Head Review: Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) vs. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Networks and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A Lyft -24.44% -46.36% -12.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viper Networks and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 1 11 15 0 2.52

Volatility & Risk

Lyft has a consensus target price of $33.39, indicating a potential upside of 183.72%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Viper Networks has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Networks and Lyft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $3.21 billion 1.28 -$1.06 billion ($2.61) -4.51

Viper Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Summary

Lyft beats Viper Networks on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. is based in Troy, Michigan.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

