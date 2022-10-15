Head-To-Head Survey: Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) & IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) and IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and IAMGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IAMGOLD $1.15 billion 0.44 -$254.40 million ($0.54) -1.94

Theta Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAMGOLD.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A IAMGOLD 6 2 0 0 1.25

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Theta Gold Mines and IAMGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

IAMGOLD has a consensus price target of $2.73, suggesting a potential upside of 159.86%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -4.16, indicating that its share price is 516% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAMGOLD has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and IAMGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A IAMGOLD -19.95% 1.84% 1.07%

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Theta Gold Mines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theta Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Karita project located in Guinea; the Diakha-Siribaya project situated in Mali; and the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects located in Quebec, Canada. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.