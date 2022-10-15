Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Up 86.0% in September

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the September 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Healthcare Triangle Price Performance

HCTI remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Friday. 24,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,689. Healthcare Triangle has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.13%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Triangle from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.