HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

HealthStream Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HealthStream stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 195,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $670.09 million, a PE ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.45. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $28.76.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 20.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 203.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 89,605 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 165.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 294.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

