Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 200,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67. Heart Test Laboratories has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.00.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

About Heart Test Laboratories

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.