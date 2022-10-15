Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 200,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67. Heart Test Laboratories has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.