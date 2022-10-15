Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.88.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 350,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 34,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

