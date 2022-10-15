Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $43.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00081820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060248 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00026037 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001417 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06209856 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $56,381,359.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

