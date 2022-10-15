Hermez Network Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00017717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $123.88 million and $503,998.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002855 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00054071 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023110 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.38237187 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $533,733.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

