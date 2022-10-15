Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 1,690,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

