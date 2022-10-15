HEX Price Down 5.8% This Week (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $17.86 billion and $3.76 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003087 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,243.38 or 0.27429933 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010713 BTC.
About HEX
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
